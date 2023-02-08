Journalist's death in Maha: Murder charge invoked against accused

A case of murder was registered on Wednesday against a land dealer, said to be a supporter of an ambitious but controversial refinery project, for allegedly mowing down a journalist with his car in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

Shashikant Warishe, who wrote for Marathi newspapers, died at a hospital in Kolhapur on Tuesday after an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar hit his two-wheeler at a petrol pump in Rajapur area on Monday.

Several media organisations had demanded probe into Warishe's death, claiming that he had written against Amberkar.