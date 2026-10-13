Journalists stage protest in Thane over MNS leader’s remarks; seek apology

The controversy stems from an 9 October protest organised by Opposition parties in Thane over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the city and the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.

During the rally, Jadhav allegedly accused some journalists of being “sold” and publishing news that favoured leaders of the ruling parties while neglecting pressing public issues.

His remarks triggered criticism from local journalists, who said that questioning media coverage was legitimate in a democracy but should not involve sweeping allegations against members of the profession.

The Thane City Journalists Association subsequently organised Monday's protest outside the civic body's headquarters, demanding that Jadhav withdraw his alleged remarks and issue an unconditional public apology.

Jadhav was unavailable for comment on the matter.

The protesting journalists emphasised that the media serves as a crucial pillar of democracy by highlighting public grievances, exposing injustices and holding those in power accountable.

They argued that labelling journalists as “paid media” without substantiated evidence damages the reputation of the profession and undermines public confidence in independent reporting.

The association maintained that criticism of news coverage is an accepted part of democratic discourse. However, it stressed that such criticism should be based on facts, specific reporting and verifiable concerns rather than derogatory generalisations about journalists as a whole.

The protesters also reiterated the importance of maintaining professional dignity and ensuring that media personnel can report on political events and public issues without facing intimidation or personal attacks.

During the protest, the journalists' association also condemned the alleged manhandling of media personnel by Delhi Police while they were covering youth-led demonstrations against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The association expressed concern over incidents involving journalists on duty, stressing that media personnel must be allowed to perform their professional responsibilities without obstruction or intimidation.

The Thane demonstration highlighted broader concerns about the treatment of journalists during political protests and the need to protect press freedom.

The association's demands centred on an apology from Jadhav and respect for the role of journalists in a democratic society. The dispute also renewed discussion over the distinction between legitimate criticism of media reporting and personal attacks that could undermine the credibility of the profession.

With PTI inputs