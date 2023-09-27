JU ragging : Arrested students not to enter campus till acquitted of charges

The Jadavpur University executive council has decided that the 13 present and former students who were arrested in connection with the ragging and death of a JU fresher will not be allowed to enter the institute's campus.

They have also been barred from taking part in academic activities till they are exonerated in the case, a university official said on Wednesday.

The arrested include four students of the prestigious institute and the prohibition on them will hold good even if they are on bail or parole, he said.

The executive council meeting, however, rescinded its initial decision to bar the entry to the boys' hostel of over 30 seniors accused of aiding and abetting the crime, the official told PTI.

The decisions were taken on Tuesday night based on the recommendations of the internal inquiry committee report, submitted about a month ago.