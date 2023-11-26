JU ragging death: Six students banned from entering campus indefinitely

Six students of Jadavpur University (JU), who were allegedly involved in the death of a fresher in August, have been barred from entering the campus indefinitely.

The move comes almost two months after the anti-ragging committee of the varsity had recommended that the students be prevented from entering the institute. All of them are currently serving judicial custody in Presidency Jail.

In a notification on November 24, JU registrar Snehamanju Basu said the six students will not be allowed to enter the campus including hostels till they are duly discharged from all the allegations brought against them.

Though the executive council, the highest decision making body of the university, had ratified the anti-ragging panel's recommendation to bar the six students in October, the notification was issued only a couple of days ago.