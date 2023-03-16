Judge ready to halt arrest attempts if Imran surrenders in court

A Pakistani judge on Thursday said that he would stop the Islamabad police from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case if the latter surrendered in court.



Additional District and Sessions (ADSJ) Judge Zafar Iqbal made the remarks while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) reference seeking criminal proceedings against Khan for concealing details of the state gifts, Dawn reported.



The sessions court was set to indict the PTI chairman in the reference on February 28, but his lawyer had requested the judge that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts.