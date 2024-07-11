Judge recuses himself from hearing plea seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik

Delhi High Court judge Amit Sharma on Thursday, 11 July, recused himself from hearing a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

The matter was listed before a division bench headed by justice Prathiba M Singh after a change in the roster of judges dealing with such cases.

"List before another bench, of which Justice Sharma is not a member, on 9 August," justice Singh said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief, currently serving a life term in the case, was virtually present for the court proceedings from the Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The court directed that he will appear virtually on the next date as well.

On 29 May 2023, the high court issued a notice to Malik on the NIA's plea seeking the death penalty for him in the terror funding case and sought his presence before it on the next date.