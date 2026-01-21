Sambhal violence: Judge transferred, demoted after ordering case against police

A senior judicial officer in Uttar Pradesh has been transferred and demoted weeks after ordering the registration of a criminal case against several police officers in connection with the Sambhal violence, prompting widespread debate over the timing and implications of the decision.

Chief judicial magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir, who was posted in Chandausi in Sambhal district, has been moved to Sultanpur. Alongside the transfer, he has been removed from his post as chief judicial magistrate and reassigned as a civil judge (senior division), a step widely viewed as a demotion.

The development follows a significant court order passed by Sudhir while hearing a petition filed by Yaman, the father of Alam, a young man who was injured during the violence in Sambhal. In that order, the judge directed the registration of a case against 15 to 20 police personnel, including additional superintendent of police Anuj Chaudhary and inspector Anuj Tomar, to examine the role of the police during the unrest.

The ruling was seen as a key moment in efforts to establish accountability for the violence. However, it was met with resistance from the local police leadership.