Judges have no business giving interviews to channels on pending matters: CJI DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said that judges have no business giving interviews to news channels on matters pending before them.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justice P.S. Narasimha took strong exception to sitting Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's interview to a news channel in connection with Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, even as a case concerning the latter was being heard by by the judge.

The Chief Justice said: "Judges have no business to be granting interviews to television or whatever channels on matters which are pending before them."

Justice Narasimha queried "how can they, given an interview?".

"The judge is speaking about the petitioner in these terms in the interview, he is clearly disabled from participating anymore," the CJI added.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju said it is a huge scam.