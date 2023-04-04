Judgment of conviction 'erroneous', sentenced to attract disqualification as MP: Rahul Gandhi in his appeal

The order of conviction and sentence was bad in law and against the weight of evidence, and the trial judge was "overwhelmingly influenced" by his status as an MP, he said.

In such a case, he (trial judge) certainly presumed that the award of maximum sentence of two years would entail his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, said the plea.

The Representation of the People Act holds that an MP/MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

"Parliamentarian, in Opposition, is expected or rather required to be 'vigilant and critical', and the view of the trial court that a Member of Parliament deserves to be awarded the highest punishment because of his status "is wholly unwarranted and manifestly unjust," said the four-time MP in his plea.

By the very nature of his task, a politician in Opposition cannot always weigh his words in golden scales, he said, adding, "Hence, it is incumbent upon courts to focus on the essence and spirit of the speech (related to Modi surname) made rather than on the tone and tenor." He said "a strong and uncompromising opposition" is the essential requirement of a "true and healthy democracy." "While performing his duties as a critic of the government, a Member of the Legislature, is very likely to cause annoyance and/or embarrassment to those in power," Gandhi stated.

While granting bail to Gandhi, the sessions court issued a notice to the complainant in the case, Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, over the plea for the suspension of conviction and sought his response by April 10.

When the magistrate's court took the view that he deserved to be awarded the highest punishment because of being a Member of Parliament, it is expected that the judge would also be aware of the mandatory disqualification that it entails, Gandhi said.

"Such disqualification entails the rejection of the mandate of the electorate on one hand and huge burden on the exchequer on the other (for holding bypoll)," said the Congress leader.

Gandhi maintained the trial court erred in believing the accused didn't stop after allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and industrialists Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, and therefore he intended to defame all persons with the Modi surname.

The said sentence, "Why all thieves have surname Modi," was spoken in connection with PM Modi, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, and not people with the "Modi" surname, said the plea.

Barring this sentence, all the alleged defamatory comments are against PM Modi personally, the Congress leader said in the plea, adding there is no such thing as Modi samaj or community on record.