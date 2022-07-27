Judgment will have far-reaching implications for India's democracy: Congress on SC's ED ruling

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the "judgment pronounced by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the powers of the Enforcement Directorate today will have far reaching implications for our democracy, especially when Governments are anchored in political vendetta".



"However, there is one specific aspect of the judgement I would like to address immediately; I had moved the Supreme Court on the blatant misuse of the Money Bill route by the Modi Government, on the amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Supreme Court had issued notice on my petition on July 2nd, 2019. This question remains unresolved in today's judgment," Ramesh said.



He, however, noted that the court has agreed that they "are conscious of the fact that if that ground of challenge is to be accepted, it may go to the root of the matter and amendments effected vide Finance Act would become unconstitutional or ineffective".



The court has left these matters to be decided by a larger bench, Jairam Ramesh said, adding that this is a matter of some gratification.