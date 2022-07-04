Judicial verdicts cannot be reflection of influence of public opinion: SC judge Pardiwala

The Supreme Court judge referred to jurists and said "we are the guardians of the right and we have to talk about things which people may not like to hear".



A judge, in an exceptional case, may have to be cognizant of the sentiments of the society and the effect of the judgment that he is going to deliver, he added.



Justice Pardiwala referred to various judgments, including the verdict that allowed the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and the one that decriminalised consensual gay sex, and said these were against the popular public sentiment but in conformity with the concept of rule of law.



"The will of the people must prevail. The Constitution of India provides for an elected president.... State legislatures are also elected. But the Supreme Court judges are not elected neither are the high court judges, yet the Constitution confers the powers to undertake the judicial review and writ that the courts can nullify the unconstitutional act of the executive and the elected representatives of the people assembled in Parliament and the state legislatures," he said.



This conclusion does not necessarily imply that the judiciary is superior to the legislature and it only supposes that the power of the people embodied in the Constitution is superior to both, he added.



"The role of the judiciary and the role of the Constitution is the pious trust reposed by the people," Justice Pardiwala said.



Stating that judges must not participate in social media discussions, he said, "Judges never speak through their tongue, only their judgments."



"The rule of law is a distinguishing feature of the Indian Constitution. Countries which do not have parliamentary systems also have the rule of law. Even a dictatorship can also claim that it rules by law," the Supreme Court judge said.