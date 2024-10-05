JUH demands Yati Narsinghanand's arrest, says filing FIR 'not enough'

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Saturday demanded the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, and said that filing an FIR against him is “not enough”.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, in a statement, alleged that Narsinghanand has made “intolerable blasphemous” remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

There was no immediate reaction from Narsinghanand.