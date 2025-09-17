July 30: An eatery that holds the grief and grit of Wayanad landslide survivors

Set amid the verdant, mist-shrouded hills of Wayanad, Kerala, the Meppadi–Churoolmala road winds past lush tea estates, sparkling streams, and the region’s tourist attractions, including the Kanthanpara waterfall and the famed glass bridge. On this scenic route, one eatery — named ‘July 30’ — has garnered attention for reasons more interesting than its bold orange signboard.

This bakery–restaurant is named for the date of the catastrophic Wayanad landslides of 2024, a disaster in which owner Noufal K. lost 11 family members — his wife, three children and parents among them.

On 30 July 2024, after a record 372.6 mm of rain in a single day, massive landslides swept through villages like Mundakkai and Chooralmala in the Meppadi panchayat, wiping out entire communities. The disaster struck in the early morning, with debris flows and flash floods destroying homes and infrastructure. At least 298 people lost their lives, 32 went missing, and hundreds were displaced.

Mundakkai, Noufal’s village, was obliterated, adding to the tragic tally as the state faced one of its deadliest natural disasters in recent memory.

At the time, Noufal, 43, was working in Oman, where he had migrated in 2016 to support his family and save for a long-held dream — opening a restaurant with his wife.

“I lost 11 family members, including my parents, wife, two daughters, and a son. My eldest daughter, Nafla (16), was the only one whose body I could identify; the rest were confirmed through DNA samples… She (Nafla) was my beacon of hope. Even now, in times of crisis, I go to her burial place to find solace,” Noufal told PTI.

After receiving news of the landslide, he returned to Wayanad the next day and has remained there ever since.