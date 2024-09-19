‘Jungle Raj’: Cong slams NDA govt in Bihar over setting ablaze of houses in Nawada

The Congress on Thursday, 19 September slammed the NDA government in Bihar over the incident of setting ablaze of houses in Nawada, saying it is another proof of the "jungle raj" prevailing in the state and shows the dispensation's "utter indifference" towards Dalits and the deprived.

While Congress leaders pegged the number of houses set ablaze at over 80, the police claimed that only 21 houses were set on fire in Nawada district.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute could be the cause behind the incident that happened in Manjhi Tola in Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening, 18 September they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added. Ten people were detained, and a search is on to nab the other accused, police said.

"The terror of goons on Mahadalit Tola in Bihar's Nawada is another proof of the jungle raj of NDA's double engine government," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.