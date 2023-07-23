Justice Aradhe sworn in as Telangana HC Chief Justice

Justice Alok Aradhe was Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The High Court Registrar read out the warrant issued by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on July 18, appointing Justice Alok Aradhe, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The Governor handed over the warrant issued by the President to Justice Aradha before administering him the oath.