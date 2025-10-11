Justice BV Nagarathna raises alarm over falling sex ratios and barriers facing the girl child

Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna on Saturday voiced serious concern over the deteriorating sex ratio in certain states, warning of the underlying causes such as female infanticide and foeticide. She stressed that girls in India must not only survive but thrive.

She pointed to the ongoing disappointment in some families when a girl is born and noted only a marginal improvement in the child sex ratio — from 914 girls per 1,000 boys (2011 Census) to 929 girls (NFHS-5).

“There are also recent concerning reports of worsening sex ratios caused by likely female infanticide/foeticide in certain states,” she added, though acknowledging that some states have shown improvements.

Justice Nagarathna was speaking at the national annual stakeholders' consultation themed on 'Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India' organised by the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee in collaboration with UNICEF India.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Justice JB Pardiwala, and several other apex court judges.

She stated that true equality for girls would only be achieved when they are afforded the same opportunities, aspirations, and support systems as boys. “Put differently, the odds of her being born at all, having access to the right nutrition, care, education and material resources, a secure and safe environment, developing a distinct sense of self and being able to achieve whatever she sets her mind to have to be equivalent to that of a boy child born in this country. She should not merely survive but actively thrive,” she said.

Multifaceted issue

As chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, she also drew attention to the vital role of nutrition in empowering girls.