Justice D Y Chandrachud-led bench to hear BCCI matters, says SC

Earlier, the Justice R M Lodha-led committee had recommended reforms in the BCCI which have been accepted by the top court.



The BCCI, in its proposed amendment, has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.



The constitution of BCCI, which has been approved by the top court, stipulates a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or the BCCI.



While Ganguly was an office bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.