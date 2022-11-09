Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India
Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday
President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.
