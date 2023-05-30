Justice M S Ramachandra Rao sworn in as 28th CJ of Himachal HC

Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao was sworn in as the 28th Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in Shimla on Tuesday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at an impressive ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India both in Hindi and English, a statement issued in Shimla said.

Born on August 7, 1966 in Hyderabad, Justice Rao did his BSc (Hons.) in Mathematics from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania, and LL.B from University College of Law, Osmania University Hyderabad in 1989.