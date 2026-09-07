Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal sworn in as 44th chief justice of Rajasthan High Court

Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal was sworn in as the 44th Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Rajasthan governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde administered the oath of office in the presence of chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, members of the state Cabinet, judges and senior administrative officials.

Justice Agrawal, who previously served at the Chhattisgarh High Court, signed the presidential warrant of appointment after taking the oath, formally completing the process of assuming office. The Union government had notified his appointment following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Chief secretary V. Srinivas and outgoing acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Agrawal’s appointment comes amid controversy surrounding Justice Sharma’s tenure as acting chief justice. Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta had written a series of letters to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant alleging misuse of administrative authority, irregularities in the listing of cases, favouritism and maladministration.