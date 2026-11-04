LS Speaker to consult leaders before taking call on Justice Varma

A three-member panel finds charges against Justice Yashwant Varma over the discovery of cash at his official residence proved.

Justice Varma has resigned, but the resignation has not yet been formally notified by the law ministry.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says he will consult political parties and examine the rules before deciding the next course of action.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, 4 November said he would consult leaders of political parties and examine the rules governing the impeachment process against Justice Yashwant Varma, after a parliamentary inquiry panel found him guilty of charges relating to the discovery of cash at his official residence.

A three-member committee constituted by Birla under the Judges (Inquiry) Act found the charges against the judge, including unexplained cash, disturbing evidence and evasive explanations, to be 'proved'. Its report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament in August.

Justice Varma has since tendered his resignation as a judge of Allahabad High Court, but the law ministry has yet to notify its acceptance. His name continues to figure in the list of judges of the high court.

"We will examine the rules and consult leaders of political parties before deciding on the future course of action," Birla told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The parliamentary inquiry panel was constituted after nearly 200 MPs from different political parties, belonging to both the ruling and Opposition alliances, pressed for Justice Varma's removal through Parliament.