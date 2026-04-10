Cash discovery row: Justice Yashwant Varma of Allahabad High Court resigns

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has tendered his resignation with immediate effect to President Droupadi Murmu, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure amid ongoing impeachment proceedings.

In his letter, justice Varma said, “I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive,” adding that “it is with deep anguish” that he was stepping down from the office of a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

“It has been an honour to serve in this office,” the letter read.

A copy of the resignation was also marked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Justice Varma has been at the centre of controversy since burnt cash was allegedly discovered on 14 March 2025, in an outhouse at the official residence allotted to him during his tenure as a judge of the Delhi High Court.