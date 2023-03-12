Juvenile among three held for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi in Delhi's Paharganj

In a series of tweets in Japanese on Saturday, the woman said that she had posted a video of the incident, but later deleted it.



"On March 9, I tweeted a video of the Indian festival Holi, but after that, the number of RTs and DMs increased more than I had imagined, and I was terrified, so I deleted the tweet. We sincerely apologise to those who were offended by the video.



"I had heard that it was very dangerous for a woman to go out alone during the daytime on Holi, an Indian festival that I participated in, so I participated in the event with a total of 35 other friends. Unfortunately, this kind of situation happened.



"It's hard to see in the video, but the cameraman and other people are helping us along the way. The place where the video was filmed is considered to be one of the most unsafe places in India, and I participated in the festival," she said in her tweets.