Jyotirmath Shankaracharya refuses to pray at 'partially built' Ram temple

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand refrained from paying obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, asserting that prayers cannot be offered in a partially constructed shrine.

He said he would offer worship at the Ram temple only when the "shikhar" (topmost part) of the structure is fully constructed.

Asked about not visiting the Ram temple, Saraswati told reporters, "Prayers cannot be offered in a partially-constructed temple. It is incomplete. I will offer worship at the Ram temple only when the shikhar of the temple is fully constructed."

He conducted a special prayer service at the Chineshwarnath temple and performed the circumambulation of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex along the Ramkot locality in Ayodhya.

Saraswati also started a nationwide "Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra" from Ayodhya.

A congregation was convened by the Shankaracharya here in the presence of seers from Ayodhya.

The convention called for the enshrinement of constitutional provisions and enactment of laws to ensure the inviolable protection of cows.

Addressing the gathering at the congregation, Saraswati said, "In our country, the cow is revered as Gau Mata. However, it is unfortunate that the country that worships the cow is also the second-largest exporter of cow meat in the world."

He requested the government to ban cow slaughter. "Our yatra will traverse through various regions of the country, with prominent mahants and the masses joining us," he said.