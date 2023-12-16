K. Kavitha slams Smriti Irani on menstruation comment, says her lack of empathy is appalling

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Friday, 15 December, found fault with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over her statement that menstruation does not call for specific policy for granting paid leave.

Kavitha said that she is disheartened by Irani’s dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha.

"Menstruation isn't a choice; it's a biological reality. Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure," she said while responding to Irani’s comment that she sees menstruation as a natural part of a woman’s journey and not a handicap.