K Kavitha to appear before ED in Delhi excise policy case today

There are possibilities that the central agency might confront Kavitha on Thursday with Buchchi Babu, according to sources.



Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessary dragged into the matter.



According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.