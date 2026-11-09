Kadam seeks probe into Ajit Pawar crash over Tatkare's deputy CM ambition
Ramdas Kadam’s allegations trigger a backlash from the NCP, which calls his remarks inappropriate and demands evidence to support them
Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Monday questioned whether Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare had any role in the air crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and called for the ongoing investigation to examine the alleged angle of Tatkare’s ambition to become deputy chief minister.
The NCP, a constituent of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, strongly objected to Kadam’s remarks, saying it was inappropriate to make allegations without evidence.
“He (Tatkare) finishes those who grow close to him. I am learning for the first time that he wanted to become deputy chief minister. Then doubt arises whether he had a role to play in Ajit Pawar’s accident. So, Tatkare (the air crash case) must be probed from that angle,” Kadam said.
Kadam was responding to a question about allegations that Tatkare wanted the deputy chief minister’s post after Ajit Pawar died in an air crash in January this year. Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra, was subsequently sworn in as deputy chief minister.
NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil asked Kadam to substantiate his allegations with evidence, describing them as serious and inappropriate.
“Considering the seriousness of the allegations, Ramdas Bhai Kadam should produce evidence if he has any,” Patil said.
He suggested that the remarks stemmed from past political rivalry and power struggles in the Konkan region, traditionally considered a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena.
Both Kadam and Tatkare belong to the coastal region. Patil said Tatkare would hold a press conference to respond to the allegations.
He also pointed out that Kadam had made allegations against Tatkare in the past, urging the senior Shiv Sena leader to make responsible statements.
“Being a senior leader, Ramdas Bhai Kadam is respected by everyone. We want that respect to continue. For that, he should make responsible statements,” Patil said.
The rivalry between the Shiv Sena and the NCP, particularly the Tatkare family, dates back several years. Despite the two parties being allies in the Mahayuti government, tensions have persisted in the Raigad-Ratnagiri region.
Kadam also alleged that Tatkare had worked against his son, Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam, in the Dapoli constituency and supported Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav in the Guhagar seat, which his party lost.