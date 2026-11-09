Kadam seeks probe into Ajit Pawar crash over Tatkare's deputy CM ambition

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Monday questioned whether Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare had any role in the air crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and called for the ongoing investigation to examine the alleged angle of Tatkare’s ambition to become deputy chief minister.

The NCP, a constituent of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, strongly objected to Kadam’s remarks, saying it was inappropriate to make allegations without evidence.

“He (Tatkare) finishes those who grow close to him. I am learning for the first time that he wanted to become deputy chief minister. Then doubt arises whether he had a role to play in Ajit Pawar’s accident. So, Tatkare (the air crash case) must be probed from that angle,” Kadam said.

Kadam was responding to a question about allegations that Tatkare wanted the deputy chief minister’s post after Ajit Pawar died in an air crash in January this year. Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra, was subsequently sworn in as deputy chief minister.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil asked Kadam to substantiate his allegations with evidence, describing them as serious and inappropriate.