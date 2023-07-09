Kajol bows to backlash over "visionless leaders"; Cong calls fascism

The latest addition to the never-ending list of prominent personalities who have been silenced, attacked, and trolled by right-wing groups for criticising the current dispensation in India? Bollywood actor Kajol.

In a recent interview with The Quint, while promoting her new OTT release The Trial, Kajol remarked that there are political leaders who don't have an educational background, triggering widespread condemnation on social media for two days.

When asked about women's empowerment and the implementation of change in policies pertaining to women within the country, the actor said: "Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education."

"You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders—so many of them—who do not have that viewpoint which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," she explained.