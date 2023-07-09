Kajol bows to backlash over "visionless leaders"; Cong calls fascism
In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Kajol said that India is being ruled by leaders with no solid educational background
The latest addition to the never-ending list of prominent personalities who have been silenced, attacked, and trolled by right-wing groups for criticising the current dispensation in India? Bollywood actor Kajol.
In a recent interview with The Quint, while promoting her new OTT release The Trial, Kajol remarked that there are political leaders who don't have an educational background, triggering widespread condemnation on social media for two days.
When asked about women's empowerment and the implementation of change in policies pertaining to women within the country, the actor said: "Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education."
"You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders—so many of them—who do not have that viewpoint which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," she explained.
Right-wing trollers have scrutinised her own educational background and made derogatory comments about her personal life as the interview clip went viral.
"Kajol is a school drop out, her husband sells Guthka [Ajay Devgn] All that didn't stop her from commenting on our political leaders," tweeted one user. " Another user wrote: "Kajol is a school dropout Her husband is a college dropout. And bollywood is one of the most undereducated industry hence they make such silly movies without head & tail."
Thus, following the incessant cyber-trolling, Kajol finally took to Twitter on the evening of 8 July and issued a clarification: "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders. We have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path."
Commenting on this incident and similar incidents in the past, Congress leader Mathew Antony said that Kajol being compelled to 'clarify her stance' is an example of fascism in the nation.
"This is what we call fascism," he tweeted. "The entire Bollywood called out the INC in 2014. A performing PM, Dr [Manmohan Singh] was ridiculed. Come the accused in human rights cases of genocide crimes, they felt it was like a movie. They started getting scared. They started drum-beating for him. They thought their silence would keep them safe," he tweeted.
Highlighting the recent upsurge of patriotic films, particularly starring Akshay Kumar, he said: "Akshay Kumar took a permanent residency of Canada [and] started praising Modi [and] BJP."
"Kangana Ranaut started taking sides with [the] right wing. Ajay Devgun started taking propaganda movies... All thought they are safe by doing it. They made criticism against the scenes in Pathan. Attacked theaters," he added. and
Antony claimed that Bollywood chose to remain silent, fearing attacks, despite the Congress's requests to Bollywood actors to use their platform to speak out against fascism.
"Kajol made a comment on the need for education [and] we are ruled by uneducated people," said Antony. "She never made a comment on the PM's education. We don't have the educational qualifications of PM Modi publicised. Had he not claimed that he is qualified, we would not have demanded to see his certificate... [When] Kajol made such a statement, her peace of mind, security, her freedom was shattered by the right wing."
"Cyber bullying... abusing her modesty as a woman... personal [and] family security... Yet [not] a single word of support has come from Smriti Irani, who has her origins [also in] Bollywood. [Not a single colleague] from the fraternity [spoke up]," Antony said.
Alt News founder and activist Mohammed Zubair tweeted in support of Kajol stating: "She hasn't named anyone in this but A lot of bhakts have taken this statement by Kajol as an Insult to their Dear Leader."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the incident. "So Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision Nobody outraging since its her opinion not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged. Please don’t Yale your Entire Political Science knowledge," she tweeted.