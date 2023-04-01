Kalakshetra instructor booked for sexual harassment, students call of protest
The action against the dance teacher came on a complaint from a former student, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured of action over the matter after it came up in the Assembly
Police has booked a dance instructor of the Kalakshetra Foundation for alleged sexual harassment, following which the agitating students have called off their protest.
The action against the dance teacher came on a complaint from a former student, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured of action over the matter after it came up in the Assembly.
The students said they were calling off the protest "for now", even as some of them accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in the institution, which comes under the Ministry of Culture.
Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A S Kumari had also held inquiries with students on the matter earlier.
