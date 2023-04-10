Kali poster row: SC extends protection to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

In her petition filed through advocate Indira Unninayar, Manimekalai has said her attempt as a creative filmmaker was not to offend the religious sentiments of anyone but to depict the image of a radically inclusive goddess. She said her documentary film shows the broad-minded traits of the goddess.



She has made the four states respondents in her plea along with some individuals.



Manimekalai has challenged the proceedings against her in the district courts of Hazratganj in Lucknow, Ratlam, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi.



The filmmaker has said she has faced death threats and open calls for beheading, after she tweeted the poster of her film. She said the multiple FIRs against her amount to harassment and an infringement of her right to freedom of speech and expression.



"Petitioner is aggrieved at the widespread State action that she has faced after she tweeted the poster of her short film Kaali' which she made as part of her academic project as a student in Canada.



"She is also aggrieved that instead of taking action against the dangerous cyber violence that she faced thereafter, the State has targeted its actions against her," the plea stated.