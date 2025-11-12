Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam seeks common election symbol for 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and a key ally of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a common symbol for its candidates in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A delegation from the MNM met officials at the ECI headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and formally submitted an application for the allotment of a common symbol, the party said in a statement.