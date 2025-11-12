Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam seeks common election symbol for 2026 Tamil Nadu polls
The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and a key ally of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a common symbol for its candidates in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
A delegation from the MNM met officials at the ECI headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and formally submitted an application for the allotment of a common symbol, the party said in a statement.
“Makkal Needhi Maiam today applied to the Election Commission of India seeking the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for its candidates contesting the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,” the statement read.
In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, the Election Commission had allotted the MNM the ‘battery torch’ symbol.
The move is seen as part of the party’s early preparations for the next state polls, as it works to strengthen its organisational presence and coordinate with the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2026 electoral battle.
With PTI Inputs
