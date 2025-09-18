'Kangana go back, you're late': Videos, black flags viral as BJP MP visits Himachal

Slogans of 'Go back Kangana, you are late' echoed around the hills in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Thursday, 18 September as Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited rain-affected areas in her constituency of Mandi.

Videos of local residents expressing their discontent over Kangana’s visit to the Patlikuhal area of Manali in Himachal’s Kullu district quickly went viral on social media. In the footage, people are seen holding black flags and shouting slogans near the MP’s motorcade.

Tensions rose as BJP leaders accompanying Ranaut attempted to pacify the protesters, leading to heated exchanges. Police were eventually called in to restore order.

In another widely shared video, she can be heard telling a flood-affected resident that since she herself comes from this region, her feelings ought to be taken into consideration too, and proceeds to recount how a restaurant she presumably owns in the area registered sales of "only Rs 50" today, while just the monthly salaries amount to Rs 15 lakh.

This video (scroll down to see below) has caused netizens to mock Ranaut for placing her own problems front and centre instead of listening to victims who have lost everything.