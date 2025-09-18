'Kangana go back, you're late': Videos, black flags viral as BJP MP visits Himachal
Slogans of 'Go back Kangana, you are late' echoed around the hills in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Thursday, 18 September as Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited rain-affected areas in her constituency of Mandi.
Videos of local residents expressing their discontent over Kangana’s visit to the Patlikuhal area of Manali in Himachal’s Kullu district quickly went viral on social media. In the footage, people are seen holding black flags and shouting slogans near the MP’s motorcade.
Tensions rose as BJP leaders accompanying Ranaut attempted to pacify the protesters, leading to heated exchanges. Police were eventually called in to restore order.
In another widely shared video, she can be heard telling a flood-affected resident that since she herself comes from this region, her feelings ought to be taken into consideration too, and proceeds to recount how a restaurant she presumably owns in the area registered sales of "only Rs 50" today, while just the monthly salaries amount to Rs 15 lakh.
This video (scroll down to see below) has caused netizens to mock Ranaut for placing her own problems front and centre instead of listening to victims who have lost everything.
Ranaut has previously expressed her frustration with the responsibilities of being an elected leader. She has mentioned how she is not 'enjoying' politics as the work demands are akin to social service. "I've never thought of serving people. People come to me with problems like broken roads and naalis [sewers]," she was widely quoted as saying on a previous occasion.
This time, during her boycott, the BJP leaders accompanying Ranaut can be heard arguing with the locals in angry tones.
The region Ranaut visited was severely impacted by heavy rainfall on 25 and 26 August, which caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of Kullu and Manali. The Beas river, swollen from the rains, washed away a multi-storey hotel and four shops.
Sections of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and the Manali-Leh Highway were also swept away due to the rising water levels. Manali’s Right Bank Road, which connects Kullu city, the bus stand, and Bindu Dhank, sustained significant damage.
In addition, a house in the Ramshele area of Kullu was damaged, homes in the 14 Mile area near Manali were flooded, and a fish farm in Patlikuhal was affected as rivers and drains overflowed.
Earlier in the day, Kangana visited the disaster-hit areas of Solang and Palchan in Manali subdivision, where she interacted with affected residents and assessed the situation.
Yesterday, she had also organised a havan to safeguard Himachal Pradesh from recurring disasters and environmental protection.
She was briefed on the extent of infrastructural and other losses by BJP leader and former Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur, along with local residents. Singh informed her that families from around 15 to 16 at-risk homes had been relocated to safer areas.
Locals also shared concerns that the entire Solang village is at risk of sliding, as the Beas river continues to erode the mountain it sits on. They suggested that channelising the river to divert its flow could be a potential solution.
Speaking to reporters, Kangana said that the frequency of natural disasters owing to heavy rainfall has increased significantly, and noted that the Beas has become more aggressive. She added that deforestation, excessive construction, and inadequate drainage systems have contributed to the worsening situation.
She emphasised the need for a holistic approach to protect Himachal Pradesh, as also highlighted by the Supreme Court.
