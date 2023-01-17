Kanjhawala accident: Murder charges slapped against four accused

"In the Sultanpuri incident, after collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police has added section 302 IPC in place of section 304 IPC.

"Further investigation in the case is in progress," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) said.



The move comes a day after the Delhi Police told a sessions court that it will invoke section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in the case.



In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said the police has moved the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) for early grant of compensation to victim's family.



After examination of facts and circumstances, a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.



During further investigation, section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) were also added in the case on the same day on which the incident was reported, he said.



"The purpose of inducting section 304A IPC was to also ensure maximum benefit to the victim's family from the MACT since she was the only bread earner for the family.