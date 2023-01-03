Kanjhawala Case: No injury marks on private parts, sources say after autopsy

The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. This indicates there was no sexual assault, they said.



The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem. The family members of the girl reached Maulana Azad Medical College to receive the body.



The family member said that the woman will be cremated this evening.