Kanjhawala Case: Woman dragged under car was accompanied by friend at the time of accident

Investigation into the Kanjhawala case has revealed that the 20-year-old woman who was killed after her scooter was hit by a car was accompanied by a friend at the time of the accident who had fled the scene out of fear, police said on Tuesday.



The woman has been called to record her statement, they said.



In CCTV footage recovered by the police, the victim was seen leaving a hotel around 1.45 am after a New Year party. She was wearing a pink-coloured T-shirt and her friend a red one.



According to the footage, initially, the friend was driving the scooter, while the victim sat in the back seat.



A footage later showed them to have changed places, with the victim in driver's seat when it was hit by a car, according to police.



The friend, police said, escaped with minor injuries and fled the spot, while the victim got stuck under the car and was dragged along.