Kannada activists throw Amul products on street in protest

Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda led the protest and the protesters also attempted to burn the effigy of Amul. Vedike Vice President D.P. Anjanappa stated that the Amul institution is playing with the feelings of the Kannada people. He claimed that he will not allow any chance to destroy the KMF built by Kannadigas.

"The central government is planning to merge Nandini with Amul. If this happens, the local people will raise a revolt," he warned.



Dharmaraj Gowda T.A., Youth President of Youth wing of Vedike said, "If Amul continues the sale of milk and curd with obstinacy in the state, all Amul products would be boycotted. It won't be allowed to sell any of its products from ice cream to biscuits. Amul has to stop selling milk and curd."