Kannada organisations protest against Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in Karnataka

Since no permission was obtained from the police prior to the protest, the agitators were taken into custody. They slammed the actor for putting out a tweet for Hindi disrespecting the local regional languages.



The protestors held the photographs of Ajay Devgn and raised slogans against him. The agitators explained that repeatedly north Indians are provoking people of Karnataka regarding imposition of Hindi.



Hindi movies are watched by Kannadigas and at a time when Kannada film industry is growing which is not being tolerated, one of the agitators told while being dragged away by the police.