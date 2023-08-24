Kannur University adds CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja's memoir to syllabus

Kannur University has sparked controversy by including the autobiography of former Kerala Health Minister and senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja in its MA English syllabus -- a move dubbed by the ruling party as a "bid to mock the government", and criticised by the Congress student wing as "politicisation of the syllabus".

The book was included in the syllabus as part of the revised curriculum for 27 subjects by an ad-hoc committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran.

An organisation called 'Save University Campaign' has filed a petition before Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the varsity, seeking removal of the book, 'My Life as a Comrade', from the syllabus.