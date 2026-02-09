Kanpur: FIR filed against 'unidentified person' as Lamborghini hits pedestrians, 6 injured

Police on Monday registered a FIR (first information report) against an “unidentified person” after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco baron’s son rammed into pedestrians in Kanpur, leaving at least six people injured.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Eyewitnesses said the luxury car first struck an autorickshaw before crashing into a stationary motorcycle, hurling its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The vehicle then mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel, dragged it for some distance, hit an electric pole and finally came to a halt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said an FIR had been registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident. No one has been detained so far, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

Asked whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the officer said this would be known after the probe is completed.

On Sunday, Srivastava had told reporters that the accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area.

Shivam Mishra is the son of businessman K.K. Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt. Ltd., which supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.