Kanpur: FIR filed against 'unidentified person' as Lamborghini hits pedestrians, 6 injured
Police register case against unidentified driver; vehicle allegedly driven by tobacco baron’s son, probe underway
Police on Monday registered a FIR (first information report) against an “unidentified person” after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco baron’s son rammed into pedestrians in Kanpur, leaving at least six people injured.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Eyewitnesses said the luxury car first struck an autorickshaw before crashing into a stationary motorcycle, hurling its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The vehicle then mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel, dragged it for some distance, hit an electric pole and finally came to a halt.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said an FIR had been registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident. No one has been detained so far, he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.
Asked whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the officer said this would be known after the probe is completed.
On Sunday, Srivastava had told reporters that the accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area.
Shivam Mishra is the son of businessman K.K. Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt. Ltd., which supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.
Police said at least six people were injured in the crash. One of them, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and sustained serious injuries to his legs. The other injured suffered fractures and bruises and are undergoing treatment.
Following the accident, angry locals gathered at the spot and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside the vehicle. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused attempted to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tension in the area.
Police personnel rushed to the scene, dispersed the crowd and rescued the driver. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Officials said the damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station.
At the police station, some victims and local residents alleged misbehaviour by associates of the accused. They also claimed that police were going soft due to the family’s influence and alleged that pressure was being exerted for a compromise. Police officials did not comment on these allegations.
One of the injured, Sonu Tripathi, told mediapersons that he and his cousin were standing near their motorcycle when the car hit them. “My cousin fell down and two other persons were flung onto the footpath,” he said, adding that a complaint had been filed.
Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines