Kanpur Deaths: Letter petition in Allahabad HC seeks court-monitored CBI probe

In the petition, the counsel for the petitioner Gaurav Dwivedi has asserted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued a statement that no poor person would be targeted during anti-encroachment drives launched against the land mafia.



Further, if such persons are not in possession of land, they will be rehabilitated by the administration which will provide them shelter and relocate them to safer places.



In view of this, the petitioner has requested the high court to treat the letter petition as public interest litigation (PIL) and also take suo motu cognizance against the respondents for what the petitioner calls their "shameful and inhuman acts", which ultimately led to the death of a woman and her daughter.