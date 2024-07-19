Kanwar Yatra: UP govt cleared 'confusion', shouldn't be turned into communal issue: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday, 19 July, claimed the Yogi Adityanath government has cleared the "confusion" arising out of the Muzaffarnagar Police order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names and said it has now given a guideline for the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Naqvi, who had criticised the Muzaffarnagar Police order last night, lauded the state government's directive, saying this order is for the sanctity, reverence and safety of the Kanwar Yatra.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

The order issued on Monday has been slammed by the opposition parties and members of the ruling alliance, who say it targets the Muslim traders.

"The state government has corrected the confusion arising from a guideline of the local administration and has issued guidelines for everyone for the safety, respect and reverence of Kanwar Yatra and pilgrims," he said.