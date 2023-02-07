“Kanyakumari to Kashmir...just Adani, Adani, Adani”: Rahul Gandhi questions Modi's links with Adani

Launching a blistering attack on Modi government for “facilitating” industrialist Gautam Adani’s businesses, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in reply to the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that rules were tweaked to help Adani at the behest of PM Modi.

Questioning Modi’s relationship with Adani, Rahul Gandhi said, “After the BJP took over the government in 2014, it changed the existing rule that only a company/person with experience in aviation should be given the responsibility of developing airports”.

“After these six airports were handed over to Adani. Then India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai Airpot' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, ED and was given to Adani by Govt of India and this was facilitated by the prime minister of this country,” he added.