Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha as independent, says has quit Congress

In UP, where the election to 11 seats is due, the BJP can win seven and the Samajwadi Party three seats - and the latter will still have 20 surplus votes. However, problem will arise for the 11th seat if the BJP fields its eighth candidate, which will necessitate an election.



It is here that the surplus votes will be key. However, the ruling BJP has an advantage as it needs less than 10 votes but the opposition is short of 15 votes.



While Sibal is legally involved in court cases of JMM and Samajwadi Party leaders in various high courts and the Supreme Court, so it is being speculated that the parties may favour his candidature.



The Congress can elect eight Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and two more can come with support of allies in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.