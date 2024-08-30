Kapil Sibal urges CJI to appoint more women in higher judiciary

Highlighting the dearth of women judges, Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday, 30 August, urged Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to appoint more women lawyers and judges in higher judiciary.

Paying tributes to Justice Hima Kohli, the ninth in seniority among the apex court judges, who is due to retire on 1 September, Sibal said she carved her career and chartered her own course in life.

With the retirement of Justice Kohli, the number of apex court judges will come down to 33 against the sanctioned strength of 34. Now, the top court will be left with only two women judges -- justice B.V. Nagarathna and justice Bela M. Trivedi.

"I request the Chief Justice of India to look at law firms and women who are aware of the complexities of the business community. If Indians, Indian women, can become CEOs of Pepsi and run banks in India and lead commercial organisations in India, why should not women lawyers working in law firms dealing with complex legal issues, not be absorbed and brought to the judiciary so that they can be appointed in different high courts," Sibal said.

The Rajya Sabha MP and SCBA president was speaking at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for justice Kohli.

Sibal said Justice Kohli was the ninth apex court woman judge till date and asked, "The question that needed to be asked was how after around 75 years of Independence, there had been only nine women judges?”

"That tells you something about the male mindset in this country… It tells you something about the nature of our profession. It also allows you to reflect as to how we carve the future of our country, especially in the legal profession," he said.