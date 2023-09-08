Kargil local body polls: Administration issues fresh notification, reserves 'plough' symbol for NC

After a rap on the knuckles from the Supreme Court, the Ladakh election department has issued a fresh notification reserving the 'plough' symbol for the National Conference for the forthcoming local body polls in Kargil.

The election to the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil will be held on October 4, according to the notification issued by administrative secretary Yetindra M Maralkar.

"In pursuance to the order of the Supreme Court dated 06/09/2023..., the symbol 'Plough' is hereby reserved for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party for the ensuing elections...," it stated.