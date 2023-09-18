Karnataka woman files complaint against triple talaq through WhatsApp
The woman's husband works abroad, and they have two daughters. He took her overseas two years ago but left her at home in India for the delivery of her second child
A woman from Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka has lodged a complaint at Sullia police station against her husband, who allegedly gave her the triple talaq over WhatsApp, police said on Monday, 18 September.
The woman's husband is employed overseas and the couple have two daughters, they said.
The accused hails from Thrissur in Kerala, and had married the woman from Jayanagar in Dakshina Kannada district seven years ago. He had also taken his wife abroad two years ago, but later left her in Sullia for the delivery of their second child.
Police said though the couple reportedly had been facing some marital problems of late, the issue was settled by the intervention of elders. However, the man has now sought divorce through triple talaq over WhatsApp.
The enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 renders the system of triple talaq illegal in India with effect from 1 August 2019.
Sullia police are investigating the case.