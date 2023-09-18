Karnataka woman files complaint against triple talaq through WhatsApp

A woman from Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka has lodged a complaint at Sullia police station against her husband, who allegedly gave her the triple talaq over WhatsApp, police said on Monday, 18 September.

The woman's husband is employed overseas and the couple have two daughters, they said.

The accused hails from Thrissur in Kerala, and had married the woman from Jayanagar in Dakshina Kannada district seven years ago. He had also taken his wife abroad two years ago, but later left her in Sullia for the delivery of their second child.