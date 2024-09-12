Karnataka: 46 arrested after violence erupts during Ganpati procession

The police have arrested 46 people after violence broke out during a Ganesh idol procession in this district, authorities said on Thursday, 12 September.

Tension prevailed in Nagamangala town late on Wednesday night, 11 September with a few people, including two policemen sustaining minor injuries in stone pelting.

However, the situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, they said.

Prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till 14 September.

"So, we have arrested 46 people in connection with Wednesday's incident. The situation has now returned to normalcy. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes," Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.