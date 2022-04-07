Karnataka: After hijab, halal, now Muslim sculptors, mango traders targeted by Hindutva activists

After campaigning against the hijab, halal and banning Muslim traders in temple fairs, Hindutva organisations in Karnataka now are planning a campaign to ban Muslim mango traders and sculptors from making idols of Hindu Gods.



The Hindutva organisations have also prepared to challenge the issue of halal certification in the country in the court. These organisations are prepared to wage a legal battle questioning the system of halal certification against the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), the governing and monitoring body of food business in India.



Sources said that the list of halal products was being prepared. The halal certification is illegal and the only authority to certify food is FSSI. The matter will be taken to the court about halal certification, sources said.