Karnataka allows students to wear hijab for examinations

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister MC Sudhakar has said.

The minister said that by not permitting candidates to wear the hijab, the government would be "infringing on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates are allowed to wear hijab”.

“Some people want to raise objections for everything. This is a secular country. People are free to dress however they want. I think people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why they are making an issue out of this," said Sudhakar.

He added that students wearing the hijab would have to appear at the exam hall at least an hour before the examination. "They (students) will be thoroughly checked. We don't want any malpractice," he said.