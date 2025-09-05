Karnataka: Amid SIR debate, Congress pushes for ballot papers in local polls

In a move that reopens India’s long-running debate on electoral credibility, the Karnataka cabinet has recommended replacing electronic voting machines (EVMs) with ballot papers in all future local body elections. It also authorised the State Election Commission (SEC) to prepare, revise, and if needed, redo electoral rolls.

Law minister H.K. Patil said the step was essential to restore public trust in the system. “The cabinet is going to recommend holding elections through ballot papers and not with EVMs. We’ll also recommend that the State Election Commission prepare the voters’ list. This is because the credibility of EVMs has eroded,” he stated.

The SEC will now decide whether to act on the recommendation. "This is a political decision we have taken. The government has the power to recommend it to the SEC, and they will abide by it. The government believes in the ballot system. There is nothing wrong with this cabinet decision," said Karnataka deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.